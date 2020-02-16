Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 68.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 125,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Shares of MPC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,811,480 shares. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

