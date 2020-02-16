Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 980.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.67. The stock had a trading volume of 883,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day moving average is $114.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.53 and a 52 week high of $115.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

