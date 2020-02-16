Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 706 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

NYSE IR traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $146.55. 940,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average of $126.70. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $102.69 and a 52 week high of $146.60.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

