Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tucows from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tucows from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tucows from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Tucows alerts:

NASDAQ TCX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. 70,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Tucows has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,303,398.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tucows in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tucows by 24.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.