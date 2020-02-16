Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

Separately, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE TRWH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,957 shares. Twin River Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.55 million. Research analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter worth $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

