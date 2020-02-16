Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Twitter by 23.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 13.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $242,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,489. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Cowen set a $41.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

