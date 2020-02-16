Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Short Interest Update

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,530,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 31,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,840 shares of company stock worth $5,738,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,050,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Twitter by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,206,543 shares. Twitter has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.