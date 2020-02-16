UChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44,741.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 2% higher against the dollar. UChain has a total market capitalization of $67,324.00 and $44,741.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UChain token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and UEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.03111938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00241882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00152869 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About UChain

UChain’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem . UChain’s official website is uchain.world

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

