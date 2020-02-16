Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,413 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after acquiring an additional 207,927 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 152.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $294.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.63. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

