Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Under Armour from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

