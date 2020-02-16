Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Position Reduced by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,061 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Unisys worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,600,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 379,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 332,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 225,318 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Unisys stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UIS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

