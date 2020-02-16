United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,362,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 615,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.87% of United Rentals worth $727,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,999,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in United Rentals by 118.1% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 12,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.8% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 35,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,827 shares. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.85 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

