United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) is Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTX. Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

UTX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.46. 3,886,259 shares of the company traded hands. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $121.48 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average of $142.27.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

