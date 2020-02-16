UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $298.78 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

