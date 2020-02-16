Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,242 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Unitil worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 3,094.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $64.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

