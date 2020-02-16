UNIVERSAL CASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $126.00 (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Exrates, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $126.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.02840740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00237077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00146801 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021928 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH launched on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, C2CX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

