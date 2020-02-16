Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.69.

Shares of Urovant Sciences stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,287 shares. Urovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

