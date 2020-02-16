US Bancorp DE Buys New Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

