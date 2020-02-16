US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,715 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average is $107.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $2,430,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,038,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,363 shares of company stock worth $4,893,075 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.