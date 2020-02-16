US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.12. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $120.53.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

