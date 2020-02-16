US Bancorp DE Has $1.56 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,450,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 124,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,188,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,494,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average is $127.85. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Several research firms have commented on AYI. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

