US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 24.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.