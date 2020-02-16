US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sasol by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 1,145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

SSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE SSL opened at $15.73 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

