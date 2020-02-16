US Bancorp DE Sells 8,897 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 65,031 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 101,625 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $931,145.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $573,427.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $41.96 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

