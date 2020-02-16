USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,300 W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in W W Grainger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 472,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,487,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in W W Grainger by 1,570.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 134,929 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $307.65. The stock had a trading volume of 185,094 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.54. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

