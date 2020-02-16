USS Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.64 Million in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Methanex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 10,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 9,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. 321,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $62.97.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

