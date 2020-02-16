USS Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.86 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 95,737 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Hologic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,048,000 after buying an additional 300,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hologic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,447,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after buying an additional 240,985 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Hologic by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,241,000 after buying an additional 299,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,181,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,696,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.02. 1,197,305 shares of the company were exchanged. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $612,223.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,575 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

