USS Investment Management Ltd Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 20,564.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,617 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 217,891 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, Director Samuel H. Altman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group stock traded up $12.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.80. 10,382,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

