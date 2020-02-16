USS Investment Management Ltd Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of UGI by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 807,183 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

