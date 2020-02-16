USS Investment Management Ltd Takes $1.72 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 73,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

EMN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. 799,805 shares of the company were exchanged. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $86.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

