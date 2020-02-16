Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Albert Friedberg acquired 982,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $6,905,695.54. Also, CEO Maurice Zauderer acquired 98,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $690,563.93. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.19% of Vaccinex worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

VCNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Vaccinex stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

