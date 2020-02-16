VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VALEO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $14.66 on Thursday. VALEO/S has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

