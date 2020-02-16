Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 3.42% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $240,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of VOT traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,509. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $169.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

