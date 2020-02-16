Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $171.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,656. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

