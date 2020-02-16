Velan (TSE:VLN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.44

Shares of Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.44 and traded as low as $7.02. Velan shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.43. The firm has a market cap of $157.50 million and a P/E ratio of -40.80.

Velan (TSE:VLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$117.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Velan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.97%.

About Velan (TSE:VLN)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

