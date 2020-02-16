Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,800 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

VERB opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.15% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

