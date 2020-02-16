Verge Reaches Market Capitalization of $79.94 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Verge has a total market cap of $79.94 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, TradeOgre and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00753705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006981 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00030738 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,179,101,159 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Coindeal, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Gate.io, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bitbns, HitBTC, Binance, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.