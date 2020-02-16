Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $32,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.82. 1,354,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $197,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,742 shares of company stock valued at $24,453,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

