Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Nike (NYSE:NKE) Share Price

Headlines about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a coverage optimism score of -3.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Argus raised their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

NKE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $103.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,305,313 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.91. Nike has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

