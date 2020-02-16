VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in VF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $641,072,000 after purchasing an additional 69,219 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in VF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in VF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in VF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,353,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $83.66 on Friday. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.11.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Several research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

