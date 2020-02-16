Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 164,557 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,557 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Perspecta worth $35,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

PRSP opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Perspecta’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

