Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JD.Com worth $37,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.