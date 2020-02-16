Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 114,184 Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066,811 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.77% of CryoPort worth $37,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoPort alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $1,998,532.80. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYRX opened at $18.67 on Friday. CryoPort Inc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens began coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.