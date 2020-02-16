Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 31,375 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Jack in the Box worth $32,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,525 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395,336 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 321,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,329,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,646,000.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.39.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 926 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $71,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,392.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $380,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

