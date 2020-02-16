Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $416.08 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,678 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Johnson & Johnson worth $416,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 199,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $150.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.84. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

