Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,577 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ventas worth $31,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Ventas by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

