Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,076,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,687,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.16% of Natus Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $4,112,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $4,959,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $3,045,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,333,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTUS stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTUS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

