Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 73,993 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,993 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Blueprint Medicines worth $35,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of BPMC opened at $66.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $622,667.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,198.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,499 shares of company stock worth $1,878,808 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.