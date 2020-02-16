Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.48.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
VKTX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,977. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $479.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.35.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.
