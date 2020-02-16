Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

VKTX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,977. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $479.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,699,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after acquiring an additional 590,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,312,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $172,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

