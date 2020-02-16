Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VNOM. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,859 shares. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.